Image caption Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill criticised the performance of the secretary of state who is chairing the talks

The latest round of talks to restore devolution in Northern Ireland should not be suspended for the summer, Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill has said.

She made the comments in response to speculation that Secretary of State Karen Bradley is planning to pause the talks which began on 7 May.

Mrs O'Neill said the process so far has been "tinkering round the edges" and has not addressed the real problems.

She also said Mrs Bradley has "failed left, right and centre" in her role.

Appearing on the BBC Northern Ireland's Sunday Politics, the Sinn Féin vice president was asked if her party would attend a summer drinks reception at Stormont House on Tuesday, which is to be hosted by Mrs Bradley.

"Absolutely not," she replied. "I think it's fairly typical of Karen Bradley and her whole approach to citizens here.

"Throughout her tenure in office as secretary of state, she has failed even to give any pretence of impartiality.

"She has failed in terms of her understanding of our politics and our people; she has failed the historical institutional abuse victims; she has failed the victims of the past; she has failed left, right and centre in my opinion."

Mrs Bradley has previously faced criticism after admitting she did not understanding traditional voting patterns in Northern Ireland before she took the job of secretary of state.

Image caption Secretary of State Karen Bradley was appointed to the post in January 2018

Last month, she was also accused of using survivors of historical abuse as "a blackmail tool" in the political process.

The secretary of state denied the accusation and explained victims' compensation had been delayed as local politicians had to be consulted on plans for the redress scheme.

Mrs Bradley is currently chairing cross-party talks involving Stormont's five biggest parties and representatives from the Irish government.

Here's part of the email to all MLAs inviting them to a reception hosted by Karen Bradley on Tuesday.



It’s described as “an opportunity for all MLAs to gather together for informal cross-party discussions” - from 6.30-8pm. @moneillsf has told Sunday Politics Sinn Féin won’t go pic.twitter.com/XFLrSibBdm — Jayne McCormack (@BBCJayneMcC) June 16, 2019 Report

Mrs O'Neill told the programme that although the talks to date had been "constructive" they had not yet "crunched down" to the problems which led to the collapse of the DUP/Sinn Féin led coalition in January 2017.

She said a "summary document" on the talks would be released next week, but claimed it would not cover all the issues which have to be addressed.

"We have to deliver marriage equality, alongside an Irish language act, alongside an anti-poverty strategy - all the things that have been outstanding from previous commitments."

Mrs O'Neill said dialogue was the only way to resolve the parties' difference and called for talks to continue until a deal is reached.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and NI Secretary Karen Bradley have urged the parties to reach a deal

When the talks were launched, the British and Irish governments said there was a narrow window of opportunity to reach a deal and said progress would be reviewed by June.

At the beginning of the month, the governments said that talks had reached a new, "intensified" stage.

But the following day it was reported that a round-table session at Stormont had lasted an estimated 25 minutes.