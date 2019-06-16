Fire crews are tackling a blaze close to a petrol filling station near Ballymena in County Antrim.

Six pumping appliances, an aerial appliance and a water tanker are at the scene of the blaze at the JP Corry store on the Crankill Road.

Twenty-seven firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze which is described as "well developed".

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The A26 dual carriageway is closed between Fenagh Road and Drones Road roundabout in both directions.