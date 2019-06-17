Image copyright ISMAY FAMILY Image caption Adrian Ismay died 11 days after he was injured when a bomb exploded under his van

The brother of a man on trial for the murder of prison officer Adrian Ismay has appeared in court but will not give evidence until at least Friday.

Mr Ismay, a 52-year-old father-of-three, survived a bomb explosion outside his east Belfast home in March 2016 but later died from his injuries.

Christopher Robinson, of Aspen Park in Twinbrook, denies murder.

The court granted the legal team for this brother, Peter Robinson, more time before he gives evidence.

This came after a lawyer for Mr Robinson requested his client's original police transcripts.

His lawyer also said that once the transcripts had been viewed, he would be giving his client advice on his rights regarding giving evidence.

Last week, the judge said he would issue an arrest warrant for Mr Robinson if he failed to attend court on Monday.

The hostel worker was due to give evidence last week at the trial of his brother.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Christopher Robinson denies Mr Ismay's murder

The 48-year-old is also on trial for causing an explosion and providing a car for terrorism.

Last week, a witness told Belfast Crown Court that Peter Robinson switched off CCTV at the hostel where they both worked the night before the bomb exploded under Mr Ismay's van.

He claimed he told him it was because "our Chrissie" was coming.

The witness said they saw him arriving in his Citroen C3 car and parking outside the front of the hostel.

It is the prosecution case that Christopher Robinson drove a Citroen C3 to plant a bomb under Mr Ismay's van.

On Monday, an independent forensics expert told the court that he found several common features between CCTV footage he examined and the car in question.

The trial continues.