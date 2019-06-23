Image copyright Reuters Image caption Absence makes the heart grow fonder... The Open has not been played in Northern Ireland since 1951

The Open countdown is on.

Golf's oldest championship will run from 18-21 July at Royal Portrush.

The Open is played every year at a course around the UK and it is returning to Northern Ireland after a 68-year absence.

Here's a guide to the hotly-anticipated championship, from its history and the Claret jug to star attractions and travel arrangements.

What is The Open?

Royal Portrush 2019 is the 148th Open, which traces its roots to 1860.

Back then, eight professional golfers assembled at Prestwick in Scotland for a tournament to determine who would be the champion golfer.

Reuters In numbers: The Open at Royal Portrush 215,000 spectators

156 golfers

148th championship

68 years since NI hosted

£80mboost to economy Source: The R&A

The winner was to receive the Challenge Belt, a prize crafted from red Moroccan leather and worth £25.

The Open still attracts the world's best players, though the winner receives a smidgen more these days - he'll lift the Claret Jug, earn the title Champion Golfer of the Year and pocket more than a million pounds.

For the golfing amateurs out there, the Claret Jug is a much-coveted piece of silverware.

The trophy was first awarded in 1872 after the belt was permanently claimed by Young Tom Morris - he had won three years in a row and thus the right to wear it forevermore.

Quiz fans take note - the championship is organised by The R&A, which stands for Royal and Ancient.

Where is it being held?

It is a truth universally acknowledged that everyone in Northern Ireland has to visit Portrush and the north coast at least once a year.

Portrush is a seaside holiday resort near the Giant's Causeway and to the Northern Irish, it is synonymous with Barry's (an amusement arcade), rocks (of the boiled sweet kind) and beaches (usually in the driving rain).

It is also home to world-renowned North West 200 motorcycle road race and Royal Portrush, a links golf course founded in 1888.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tiger Woods has never played Portrush and is planning on getting there early to do some homework

The Open Championship has always been played on a links course and links courses are basically far less manufactured and mostly found on the coast.

The Dunluce course at Portrush, which is the one the Open players will take on, is rated as one of the most challenging and spectacular links courses in the world.

Only once before, in 1951, has the tournament made it to these shores, with flamboyant Englishman Max Faulkner clinching the win.

Bringing it back was in no small part due to the success of Northern Ireland's own stars - Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell.

When does it all tee off?

Sunday 14 July is the first official day of Open week.

It is the first of four training days, which are seen as great opportunities to get close to the action and the players themselves.

Image copyright The Open Image caption Walk the red route and you'll definitely hit your 10,000 daily steps

There'll be 156 players in the opening field, many of whom are household names - who hasn't heard of Tiger Woods?

Thursday marks the opening round of the Open and after two rounds, 36 holes, the field will be cut to 70 and those golfers will compete for the trophy on Saturday and Sunday.

How do I get tickets?

Bad news first.

The four tournament days - Thursday 18 to Sunday 21 - are sold out. Additional tickets were made available in April after the original bank of tickets sold in record time.

Now for the good news.

Tickets are still available on the R&A's website for practice days and for those with bigger wallets, there are a limited number of hospitality experiences still available.

How do I get there?

With about 215,000 spectators from around the world due to descend on the small town, the logistics of getting them all in and out are huge.

To minimise congestion, organisers have urged people to consider public transport.

Image copyright Translink Image caption Choo choo!

Translink is Northern Ireland's public transport provider and bus, coach and train services are available for spectators. There will be enhanced capacity on normal services plus additional capacity.

Advance tickets are limited so book online as soon as possible to ensure your preferred departure time.

There will be no car parking available at Royal Portrush or in the immediate area.

Image copyright Translink Image caption Not a bad view for those taking the train...

All public parking will be provided at managed Park and Ride sites, which will be signposted on the day.

Spectators are advised to turn off their satellite navigation systems and follow the appropriate signage.

A cycle path will be available close to the golf club, and there's an official helicopter landing site at the Open should that be your preferred choice of travel.

Follow @Translink_NI #OpenTravel on Twitter for latest updates.

What can spectators expect?

There will be thousands of seats located around the course, including at the 18th green and at the practice ground.

Away from the sporting drama and celebrity players, there will be plenty of hospitality around.

Image copyright PA Image caption The nearby Giant's Causeway is a popular tourist attraction

The spectator village will be offering food and drink, a dedicated children's play area and giant TV screens.

There is no dress code in public areas, you can bring your own food and drink, and no dogs are allowed (with the exception of guide dogs).

There are a number of rules when it comes to mobile phones - all devices must be in silent mode at all times and calls must be placed or received in so-called mobile device zones.

There's more spectator advice on the Open website.

What about accommodation?

What people have been charging to rent out their properties in the area has become the stuff of legend in Northern Ireland.

But there is still some room at the inn and the official Open Accommodation Bureau is a handy place to check options.

These include the Open Camping Village, hosted by Ulster University's Coleraine Campus, which offers pre-erected tents, a campers' clubhouse and glamping bell tents for those in need of a bit more luxury.

Where can I follow it?

The championship will be broadcast live, just not on the BBC.

Sky won exclusive rights for five years in 2015.

However, there will be live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, live pages on the BBC Sport website and daily highlights packages on BBC TV.