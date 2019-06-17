Image copyright Pacemaker

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is facing a £40m bill after losing a court challenge over holiday pay.

Class action was brought by a group representing more than police 3,700 officers and civilian staff.

The Court of Appeal in Belfast upheld a 2018 tribunal finding that they are owed money for a shortfall in holiday pay dating back 20 years.

The original tribunal made its decision in November 2018. At that stage, the bill was up to £30m

However, the figure could now be £40m after appeal court judges held that holiday pay should be calculated on the basis of actual annual working days, rather than the 365-day divisor favoured by the tribunal.

In a landmark ruling, PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton's appeal against the 2018 ruling was dismissed.

Dismissing the appeals brought by the chief constable and Policing Board, the appeal court judge said that the "lead cases should now continue before the tribunal to a final determination".

Solicitor John McShane who represents the officers and civilian workers, said: "It's likely that the consequential value of this case could now exceed £40m in unpaid holiday pay for my clients."

He said they would now begin negotiations with the chief constable to "bring a financial conclusion to the matter".