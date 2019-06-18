Image caption Invest NI has offered £440,000 towards the new posts

Technology company Futrli is creating 80 jobs in Belfast in a £5.5m investment.

The company uses artificial technology to manage data for small businesses and accountancy firms, to help with forecasting and financial reporting.

The new roles, with average salaries above £30,000, are in software engineering and operations and will be created over three years.

Invest NI has offered £440,000 towards the new posts.

It says they will generate almost £2.5m a year in salaries.

The Department for the Economy will provide £406,000 for training.

Brighton-based Futrli has offices in Auckland, Sydney and Melbourne, and is opening a new delivery centre in Belfast.

"The tremendous wealth of local talent, access to top universities and proximity to our GB base were key factors in our decision to locate in Northern Ireland," said chief executive officer Hannah Dawson.

Steve Harper, from Invest NI, said: "This investment, Futrli's first in Northern Ireland, is a further endorsement of the strength of the financial services technology sector here.

"The creation of 80 high-quality jobs, with the average salary above £30,000, offers a range of attractive opportunities for graduates and experienced professionals."