Image copyright Reuters Image caption The A220 was formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries before Airbus acquired a majority stake in the project

A US aircraft leasing company has signed a letter of intent to buy 50 Airbus A220s, the wings of which are made in Belfast.

Air Lease Corporation (ALC) made the announcement at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

About 1,000 staff work at the A220 wing factory in Belfast.

The A220 was formerly the Bombardier C Series until Airbus bought a majority share in the project in 2017.

The Belfast plant was given a similar boost in 2018 when US airline JetBlue ordered up to 120 Airbus A220 planes for delivery in early 2020.

The order announced in Paris is part of a bigger deal with Airbus.

Airbus said there is now an order book for more than 500 A220s.

ALC is one of Airbus's biggest leasing customers but this is its first order for A220s.