Image caption James Wray and William McKinney were among 13 people shot dead at a civil rights march

An ex-British soldier facing prosecution for two murders on Bloody Sunday is expected to appear in court in Londonderry in August.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said back in March there was enough evidence to charge him with the murders of James Wray and William McKinney.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of four other people.

A PPS spokesperson said it expects to issue a summons to the ex-paratrooper - known as Soldier F - next month.

The former lance corporal in the Parachute Regiment faces charges for the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

A PPS spokeswoman said: "Significant progress has been made on the process of preparing the large volume of court papers required before a summons can issue to Soldier F.

Image caption Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded on Bloody Sunday

"While this complex process is at an advanced stage, the Public Prosecution Service has had to request some further material from police before the necessary papers can be finalised.

"Based on the estimated time required for this material to be provided, the prosecution team expects to be in a position to issue a summons to the defendant next month."

It said the PPS wrote to families last month to inform them of the decision.

A solicitor for some of the Bloody Sunday families said: "We have requested a timetable in relation to the prosecutions and we had previously made submissions that Soldier F should face criminal proceedings in Derry as it was in this city where the crimes, we say, he committed took place."

Thirteen people were killed and 15 wounded when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry on Sunday, 30 January 1972.

The day became known as Bloody Sunday.