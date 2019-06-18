Image copyright Family

Two boys have been found guilty of the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Dublin.

Ana Kriégel was found dead in an abandoned house in Lucan in May 2018, where she had been taken by one of the boys.

The jury found the first boy murdered her by causing severe and extensive damage to her head and neck.

The second boy lured Ana from her home knowing what was going to happen, watched the assaults and covered up afterwards.

The boys, both 13 at the time of the killing, denied the charges.

The Central Criminal Court in Dublin heard Ana Kriégel's innocence and longing for friendship made her a vulnerable target to those who wanted to take advantage of her.