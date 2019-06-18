Airbus A220: More orders for plane partly built in Belfast
Delta Airlines has ordered another five Airbus A220s, bringing its total order to 95.
The wings for the plane are made in Belfast at a factory employing about 1,000 people.
Delta, a major US carrier, is the single biggest customer for the A220 and announced the new orders at the Parish air show.
The A220 was formerly the Bombardier C Series before Airbus bought a majority share in the project in 2017.
On Monday, US aircraft leasing company ALC signed a letter of intent to buy 50 A220s