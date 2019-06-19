Image copyright Getty Images

More government departments could be hit with claims for backdated holiday pay in the wake of a successful legal challenge brought by PSNI officers.

Earlier this week the Court of Appeal ruled the officers were owed money for a shortfall in pay going back 20 years.

It is understood payments could be in the region of £10,000 on average per individual - a total of around £40m.

There are about 208,000 public sector employees in Northern Ireland according to the latest official figures.

The Department of Finance has said it is "in early discussions" with unions following the case.

The fire service told BBC NI's The Nolan Show that it is "actively considering the issue of overtime and holiday pay".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Earlier this week the Court of Appeal ruled PSNI officers were owed money for a shortfall in pay going back 20 years

NI Water said: "The issue of holiday pay has been the subject of substantive discussions between NI Water and our recognised trade unions."

It added it was "taking time to understand yesterday's decision by the Court of Appeal and potential implications for NI Water and its employees".

Translink has said it is currently reviewing the ruling in the PSNI case.

Analysis

by John Campbell, BBC News NI economics editor

The court ruled that miscalculations arose because holiday pay had been based on basic working hours, not the actual hours worked including overtime.

As a result the PSNI is facing an estimated bill of £40m to settle the claim.

But the implications could be much wider than that.

It could be a significant sum for Stormont budgets, which are under pressure.