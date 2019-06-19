NI imports from Republic increased by almost 15% in 2017
Northern Ireland imports from the Republic of Ireland increased by 14.6% to £2.6bn in 2017, official figures suggest.
Purchases from Great Britain (GB) were estimated to be worth £13.3bn, an increase of 6.1% over the year.
Total purchases by companies in Northern Ireland were estimated to be worth £44.3bn, up 3.2% over the year.
The retail sector accounts for the largest share of that - almost £20bn.
- NI exports increased in first quarter of 2019
- NI exports to ROI increase by 7% to almost €1.5bn
- NI exports to the Republic rise, while GB sales fall
The statistics do not record the country of origins of goods purchased.
This means, for example, Italian engine parts bought from an English distributor would count as a GB sale.
Nisra, the official statistics agency, is undertaking research to gain a better understanding of this type of sale.