Image copyright Reuters Image caption Imports from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland rose by almost 15% in 2017

Northern Ireland imports from the Republic of Ireland increased by 14.6% to £2.6bn in 2017, official figures suggest.

Purchases from Great Britain (GB) were estimated to be worth £13.3bn, an increase of 6.1% over the year.

Total purchases by companies in Northern Ireland were estimated to be worth £44.3bn, up 3.2% over the year.

The retail sector accounts for the largest share of that - almost £20bn.

The statistics do not record the country of origins of goods purchased.

This means, for example, Italian engine parts bought from an English distributor would count as a GB sale.

Nisra, the official statistics agency, is undertaking research to gain a better understanding of this type of sale.