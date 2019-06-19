North Belfast alert: Pipe bomb-type device discovered
- 19 June 2019
A viable pipe bomb-type device was discovered in Roseleigh Street in north Belfast following a security alert on Wednesday.
Ten homes were evacuated after the device was discovered, but residents have now returned to their homes.
Ammunition technical officers (ATOs) attended the scene and declared the device was viable.
It has been taken away by the security services for further forensic examination.
Det Sgt Sam McCallum appealed to people in the area to come forward with information.