Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton appears in court
- 19 June 2019
The owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown appeared in court on Wednesday as police asked for more time to question him.
Michael McElhatton was at Dungannon Magistrates' Court where detectives were granted a 36 hour extension.
Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in a crush outside the hotel on St Patrick's Day.
In a statement the PSNI said a 52-year-old man is being interviewed in Dungannon police station.