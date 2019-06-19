Image copyright PA Image caption Greenvale owner Michael McElhatton is being interviewed by police

The owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown appeared in court on Wednesday as police asked for more time to question him.

Michael McElhatton was at Dungannon Magistrates' Court where detectives were granted a 36 hour extension.

Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in a crush outside the hotel on St Patrick's Day.

In a statement the PSNI said a 52-year-old man is being interviewed in Dungannon police station.