Image copyright Getty Images Image caption NI employers could face multi-million pound bills for miscalculated holiday pay dating back 20 years

A UK government department has claimed it was Northern Ireland's government that decided against a cap to protect taxpayers from backdated pay claims.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said it held detailed talks with its Stormont counterparts about the 2014 cap.

England and Wales had imposed a two-year limit on miscalculated pay claims.

Stormont did not follow suit, meaning public and private sector employers may face huge bills dating back 20 years.

The possible extent of the bill emerged when the Court of Appeal ruled that Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) staff were owed money for a pay shortfall going back 20 years.

It has since been claimed that any employee who works overtime could be entitled to backdated holiday pay.

BBC News NI asked Stormont's Executive Office to confirm if the cap was ever discussed by Northern Ireland government ministers before devolution collapsed in 2017.

"A number of issues have been raised on this matter and it is only right that departments take time to consider all these issues and establish the full facts before responding," a spokesperson said.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A court case about police officers' pay could have implications for thousands of NI employees

Westminster changed regulations to reduce employers' liability with back pay following a landmark ruling in 2014, in which three employees of road maintenance firm Bear Scotland successfully argued that voluntary overtime pay should have been factored into their holiday pay.

The new laws stated that backdated holiday pay could not stretch back further than two years in England and Wales.

The cap did not apply in Northern Ireland as employment law is devolved and is the responsibility of Northern Ireland Executive ministers.

In a statement to the BBC's Nolan Show, a BEIS spokesperson said that the 2014 cap was "discussed in detail" with their counterparts in Stormont's now defunct Department for Employment and Learning (DEL).

Image caption Former minister Stephen Farry was in charge of the department which held talks with BEIS

At the time, DEL was led by former employment minister Stephen Farry.

The Alliance MLA told the same programme he had discussed the issue with civil servants, but did not say why he did not introduce a two-year limit for claims in Northern Ireland.

At the time, the power-sharing NI Executive was led by First Minister Peter Robinson, of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), and Deputy First Minister Martin McGuiness of Sinn Féin.

Mr McGuiness died in 2017 but his party said the "potential cost to the public purse in relation to the holiday pay issue was not brought before the deputy first minister".

'No final legal position'

Sinn Féin added that the "responsibility for alerting the issue lay with the departmental minister", which was Mr Farry.

A DUP spokesperson said that queries should be directed to Stormont's Executive Office, which "could indicate whether the issue was ever referred to the first minister or deputy first minister by DEL or any other department".

Mr Farry declined to answer whether he had received any warnings from the employment law sector or other parties about the potential implication of not extending the laws from Great Britain.

He argued there was not a final legal position on the matter and that it was important to allow the legal process to run its course.

Mr Farry added that it was "important" to consider the Court of Appeal's ruling against the PSNI and that "care needs to be taken" over speculation as to what the wider impact will be.

"I have engaged with the head of the Civil Service, and the departments of finance and economy on this ruling," he said.

The chief constable of the PSNI said earlier this week his organisation was taking further legal advice after losing their legal challenge.