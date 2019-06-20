Image copyright Ulster University Image caption Sir George Hamilton was speaking after being given an honorary degree by Ulster University

PSNI Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton has said "he could live with" a Troubles amnesty as part of dealing with the vexed issue of Northern Ireland's past.

But he told an event in Belfast: "Personally I do not believe in it."

With the government currently looking at ways to protect soldiers from future prosecutions, Sir George said a special case should not be made for them.

"There cannot be different rules for different citizens," he said.

Sir George is to retire later in June after 34 years as a police officer.

He made his remarks in a question and answer session at Ulster University, where he received an honorary degree for his "outstanding contribution" to policing.

His said Northern Ireland needed to "untangle" itself from the legacy issue.

As part of a solution, the PSNI wants to hand over hundreds of Troubles-era cases to a new, independent investigatory body.

When asked if a statute of limitations, or amnesty, should apply to everyone he replied: "Personally I don't believe in it but I could live with it... that's part of living in a post-conflict society."

Sir George also expressed his concern at the political climate, with parties currently locked in discussions over restoring power-sharing devolved government at Stormont.

"Some mindsets have been re-armed," he said.

"We are more polarised and people are in deeper trenches than 20 years ago.

"We are slipping backwards from the Stormont House Agreement."

A striking admission

By Julian O'Neill, BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent

Sir George Hamilton's remarks are his most candid on the subject of legacy in interviews making his farewell.

It is worth remembering an amnesty is not currently on the table.

But despite being rejected by Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley last year, the issue has not gone away.

Moves by the Ministry of Defence to consider protections for soldiers have seen it re-emerge.

It must be stressed Sir George was very clear in not favouring an amnesty.

But that he could live with one is a striking admission.

In May, Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt said she wanted to explore ways to end investigations of troops who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

But questions have been raised about whether a statute of limitations would be possible if it only covered soldiers and not others involved in the Troubles, such as paramilitaries.

In 2018 the Police Federation said it opposed an amnesty for killings during the Troubles.

Chairman Mark Lindsay said it would be an insult to police officers who were killed and injured.

Earlier that year Northern Ireland's former director of public prosecutions, Barra McGrory QC, told he BBC he believed it was time to halt prosecutions for Troubles killings because of the difficulty obtaining convictions.