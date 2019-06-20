Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Maire Hendron is a founding member of Alliance

Maire Hendron has been selected to replace Naomi Long as Alliance's new east Belfast MLA.

Party leader Mrs Long won the party's first seat in Brussels in last month's European election.

Under EU law, a member of the European Parliament (MEP) is not permitted to be a member of the legislature of a member state.

Mrs Hendron is a former councillor and deputy lord mayor of Belfast.

She is a founding member of the party, and will only retain the seat until the UK leaves the EU, when Mrs Long has said she will return to her assembly job.