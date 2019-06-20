Police are investigating the sudden deaths of two people at a house on the outskirts of west Belfast on Thursday.

Two bodies were found at a house at Woodside Drive in Poleglass. The causes of the deaths have not been confirmed.

The property was cordoned off at about 12:00 BST, with a significant number of police officers and forensic investigators at the scene.

Several neighbours said the house in which the bodies were found was owned by a couple with children.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to be carried out in the coming days.