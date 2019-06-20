Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Future doctors consider going local

Sixth-form pupils are undertaking work experience at a County Fermanagh hosiptal to try to solve the crisis in recruitment at rural hospitals.

The 22 pupils have been shadowing junior doctors at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen.

They are interacting with staff, patients and relatives to see what life is like as a medical student.

The Western Health Trust wants to persuade the next generation of doctors to consider a career in the hospital.

At the SWAH, 40% to 50% of the junior doctor posts are filled by temporary locums who are more expensive.

In 2017-18, the Western Health Trust spent £17m on locums, 25% of its annual wage bill.

Image caption Pupils have been shadowing junior doctors and interacting with patients and relatives

The three-day work experience was organised by Hannah Gillespie, a junior doctor from County Fermanagh.

"Everyone that's running the programme is a junior doctor themselves and we're actually really enjoying our time in the SWAH," she said.

"A lot of us are from Fermanagh - I'm from Belcoo - and we've really enjoyed being back close to home and working in our local hospital."

She described the students doing work experience as "enthusiastic, intelligent and really motivated".

"We should be doing everything we can to encourage them to come back and work.

"These students would be an asset to the hospital if they did decide to become doctors."

Image caption A junior doctor from County Fermanagh organised the work experience

Prof Ronan O'Hare, the assistant director of the SWAH, said County Fermanagh needed to be promoted as one of the best places to live in the UK to get doctors out of the cities and back into rural areas.

"Unfortunately the majority of doctors who qualify seem to stay around the major cities, the major hubs, and we need to change that," he said.

"In more geographically isolated areas we have to look at what we can do differently to make places like Fermanagh and west Tyrone special in their eyes and to build up a relationship for them to come back and want to work in places like this."

He believes the work experience will benefit the pupils to help make them stand out when they apply for a place in medical school and he hopes that will be repaid in the future.

"It will give them some loyalty to remember us when they're much older and they're thinking about where they are going to live and where they are going to work and have fond memories of how we started their career," he added.

So would these sixth-formers consider a future medical career in Enniskillen?

Oisin McGuigan, a pupil at Omagh Christian Brothers School, said: "If you had asked me a week ago I would have said I'd go to the Royal (Victoria Hospital in Belfast) or I'd go to somewhere in England.

Image caption The Western Health Trust aims to show pupils what life is like as a medical student

"But being here and seeing the work environment and meeting people its really opened up SWAH as a great place to work."

Victoria Wilson, from Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, agreed.

"I never thought it would have been but based on the past two days I think its one of the friendliest hospitals I've ever been in and everyone is just so welcoming," she said.

"It's just a really nice building and even the patients are really friendly so I think it will be a lovely place to live when I'm older."

Cassie Lagan, from Omagh Academy, said she would "think about it".

She added: "I would love to maybe go study abroad or take a year out to go work in Australia or something to get a feel for what the hospital environment is like in another country."

The Western Health Trust has its work cut out but the future of services will depend on more junior doctors choosing the area as a place to live and work.