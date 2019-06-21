Image copyright Roberts family Image caption Nine-year-old Claire Roberts died in the city's Royal Hospital for Sick Children in 1996

The death of a nine-year-old girl in Belfast's Royal Hospital for Sick Children in 1996 was caused by treatment she received in hospital, an inquest has found.

Claire Roberts' death was examined by the Hyponatraemia Inquiry.

However, the new inquest was ordered after the chair of the inquiry said there had been a cover-up to "avoid scrutiny" around Claire's death.

The coroner, Joe McCrisken, said he considered, on balance, that an "overdose" of fluids contributed to her death.

Hyponatraemia is a disorder that occurs during a sodium shortage in the blood.

The 14-year inquiry, chaired by Sir John O'Hara QC, examined the treatment of five children who died in Northern Ireland hospitals between 1995 and 2003.

Sir John concluded that four of the deaths were avoidable and said some medical witnesses who were called to give evidence "had to have the truth dragged out of them".

Image caption The family of Claire Roberts - her brother Gareth and parents Alan and Jennifer - speaking outside court on Friday

Claire, from east Belfast, was admitted to hospital two days before her death, with symptoms that included vomiting and drowsiness.

The parents explained how there were "no alarm bells" when they brought Claire to the Royal hospital for what they thought was "just a tummy bug".

Her death was not referred to the coroner immediately and her parents, Alan and Jennifer Roberts, had never really understood why she had died.

The inquest heard from 10 expert medical witnesses over four days of hearings this week.

On Thursday, her mother told the inquest the Belfast Health Trust had shown her family "no empathy" since then.

Her husband Alan said the trust had refused every opportunity to be "open and honest" with their family.