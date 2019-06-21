Image caption Flags have been erected in cities and towns including Belfast, Bangor, Carrickfergus, Coleraine and Portadown

A former Army captain has criticised the number of Parachute Regiment flags being put up in unionist areas.

Doug Beattie, who fought in the last Iraq war, said he was fully behind people showing support for the armed forces, but not in this way.

Mr Beattie, who is now an Ulster Unionist member of the NI Assembly, said he would "rather they show their support in a different way".

Flags and banners have been erected on lampposts and across streets.

They have appeared in a number of cities and towns including Belfast, Bangor, Carrickfergus, Coleraine and Portadown.

"Some people are putting these flags up at interface areas or in areas where they are nothing more than antagonistic," said Mr Beattie.

Image caption Doug Beattie said the flags are being erected in areas where they are "nothing more than antagonistic"

There are also banners showing support for Soldier F, the former paratrooper accused of killing two people on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

A number of victims groups have called for the police to take down the flags and banners, under hate-crime legislation.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The removal of flags/banners is not the responsibility of the PSNI and police will only act to remove flags where there are substantial risks to public safety."

The Ministry of Defence was asked its view of the flying of regimental flags from lampposts in Northern Ireland. It has so far not commented.