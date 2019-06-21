Greenvale Hotel owner Michael McElhatton released
- 21 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The owner of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).
Michael McElhatton, 52, was arrested by detectives investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel.
Detectives were granted a 36-hour extension by the courts to question him on Wednesday.
Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in a crush outside the hotel on St Patrick's Day.
A 52 year old man arrested by detectives investigating the deaths of three teenagers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Saint Patrick’s Day has been released pending a report to the PPS.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) June 21, 2019
End of Twitter post by @PoliceServiceNI