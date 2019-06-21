Three taken to hospital after serious road crash in Co Antrim
- 21 June 2019
Three people were taken to hospital following a serious crash in County Antrim.
An air ambulance and four ambulances were called to the scene. The three people were all taken by road to the Royal Victoria Hospital.
The A26 Crankill Road from Ballymoney to Ballymena at Loughmagarry Road is currently closed in both directions.
Local diversions are in operation and motorists have been told to avoid the area where possible.
Road is likely to remain closed until early Saturday.