Lisburn murder investigation launched after body found
- 22 June 2019
Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man's body in Lisburn.
The 50-year-old was found in his living room at a house in Coulson Avenue at about 20:45 BST on Friday.
Det Ch Insp Eamonn Corrigan said the PSNI's investigation was "at a very early stage" and he appealed for information.
"A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of his death," he added.