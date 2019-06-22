Sun shines on Newcastle's Festival of Flight

  • 22 June 2019

Thousands flock to Newcastle to see a range of aircraft perform, including the famous Red Arrows.

  • An Army Gazelle helicopter come into land at Newcastle BBC

    Thousands turned out to watch the Festival of Flight airshow in County Down on Saturday afternoon, this An Army Gazelle helicopter was one of the aircraft on show

  • Helicopter in Newcastle BBC

    Given that they can land the public got a close look to the choppers parked down at Newcastle's seafront

  • AeroSuperBatic Wingwalkers BBC

    Rather you than me - the wing-walkers are always a hit with the crowds, these dare-devils carried by vintage Boeing Stearman biplanes

  • Dakota aircraft BBC

    75 years after D-Day, the WW2-era Dakota transport plane was a highlight for aircraft enthusiasts

  • CASA aircraft BBC

    The Irish Aer Corps CASA aircraft was one of the larger planes on display, its normal job is patrolling Ireland's seas

  • Irish Aer Corps CASA aircraft BBC

    Newcastle is where the 'Mountains of Mournes sweep down to the sea and there's no doubt the scenery provided a great backdrop

  • The Team Raven aerobatic display team BBC

    The Team Raven aerobatic display team bear down on the promenade, blessed by a rare sunny day in this wet wet summer

  • The Red Arrows over Newcastle BBC

    But there's no doubt, the RAF's Red Arrows are the highlight of the day as they streak across the strand

  • The Red Arrows do a loop-the-loop BBC

    The Red Arrows is considered on the world's premier aerobatic display teams

  • The Hawk T1 BBC

    The Red Arrows use the Hawk T1 jet, originally designed to be an advanced trainer

  • The Red Arrows head for home BBC

    See you next year - the Red Arrows head for home at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire