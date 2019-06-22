Sun shines on Newcastle's Festival of Flight
Thousands flock to Newcastle to see a range of aircraft perform, including the famous Red Arrows.
-
BBC
Thousands turned out to watch the Festival of Flight airshow in County Down on Saturday afternoon, this An Army Gazelle helicopter was one of the aircraft on show
-
BBC
Given that they can land the public got a close look to the choppers parked down at Newcastle's seafront
-
BBC
Rather you than me - the wing-walkers are always a hit with the crowds, these dare-devils carried by vintage Boeing Stearman biplanes
-
BBC
75 years after D-Day, the WW2-era Dakota transport plane was a highlight for aircraft enthusiasts
-
BBC
The Irish Aer Corps CASA aircraft was one of the larger planes on display, its normal job is patrolling Ireland's seas
-
BBC
Newcastle is where the 'Mountains of Mournes sweep down to the sea and there's no doubt the scenery provided a great backdrop
-
BBC
The Team Raven aerobatic display team bear down on the promenade, blessed by a rare sunny day in this wet wet summer
-
BBC
But there's no doubt, the RAF's Red Arrows are the highlight of the day as they streak across the strand
-
BBC
The Red Arrows is considered on the world's premier aerobatic display teams
-
BBC
The Red Arrows use the Hawk T1 jet, originally designed to be an advanced trainer
-
BBC
See you next year - the Red Arrows head for home at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire