Homes have been evacuated in Ballymena following a security alert, police have said.

The suspicious object was found in the Ross Meadows area of the County Antrim town on Sunday morning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are at the scene, and Ross Meadows and Ross Lane remain closed to traffic.

Police are also dealing with a security alert in Newtownbutler, County Fermanagh, after a suspicious object was found.

Supt Clive Beatty said: "The B533 Road heading southbound from Newtownbutler will be closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey."

He also appealed for information and urged the public not to touch any suspicious objects in the area.

"The safety of the community is of paramount importance."