Dunmurry alert: Roads closed on outskirts of Belfast
- 24 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of roads in Dunmurry, on the outskirts of west Belfast, are expected to be closed for several hours due to a security alert.
Army bomb experts are at the scene of the alert in the Old Colin area.
Pantridge Road, Stewartstown Road in both directions and Upper Dunmurry Lane are closed to the Michael Ferguson roundabout.
An Army robot is being used to examine what appears to be a suspicious object in an alleyway.
Police are advising people to avoid the area.