A Silicon Valley-based software firm is to create 100 jobs in Belfast.

Dynamic Signal makes technology that allows companies to communicate with all of their employees.

Its clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Telefonica (O2), Volvo Group, BMW and Nestle.

The company currently employs seven staff at River House in Belfast. It said 100 staff will be recruited over the next three-to-four years.

Invest NI has offered the company £650,000 towards creating the new roles, which it said would contribute more than £3.4m in wages to the Northern Ireland economy.

Steve Heyman, co-founder and chief operating officer of Dynamic Signal, said: "This new centre in Northern Ireland will play an important role as we expand our products and services, and look to grow our global customer base.

"We believe the skills available in the IT sector here, particularly in software development, and the quality of students graduating from third level education, makes this the right location for this new centre."