A rise in demand at a Belfast soup kitchen and a £250,000 payout to a woman solicitor are among the stories in Tuesday's papers.

The Irish News says that a soup kitchen on Belfast's Donegall Street has seen demand for its service increase ten-fold since it opened two years ago.

St Patrick's Soup Kitchen initially served an average of 20 meals each weekend.

However, two years on, it dishes out almost 250.

Its operators say they may open some weekdays during the summer to ensure children are fed while schools are closed.

They are also considering a drop-in facility from 23:30 until 07:00 because demand for emergency beds in the city is so high.

The kitchen has 50 volunteers and also operates a food bank and clothes bank.

In its lead story, the Belfast Telegraph reports that one of Northern Ireland's best-known legal firms has been ordered to pay more than £250,000 to a solicitor who was paid less than her male colleagues.

Margaret Peggy Mercer took a case against Belfast-based commercial law company C&H Jefferson , which has since merged with multi-national firm DWF.

A tribunal heard that Mrs Mercer had been performing equal work to comparative colleagues but was denied the same pay as them.

It found that she was doing the same work as those colleagues, going back six years to June 2009.

The News Letter's front page reports on calls for the tax collected from frozen Libyan assets to be used to compensate victims of IRA attacks.

Libyan-supplied Semtex was used in many IRA attacks, such as the Harrods bombing of 1983

The call, from the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, has been backed by Ulster Unionist peer Lord Empey.

"The fact that the Treasury has been raking it in while victims have been sitting at a standstill will be found by quite a few people to be disgusting," Lord Empey said.

"Ministers must have known about this for some time, while telling victims they could not do this or that."