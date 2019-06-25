Image caption The helicopter flipped onto its side following an emergency landing

A pilot escaped injury when a helicopter made an emergency landing and flipped on to its side at Enniskillen Airport.

They were the only person on board and was able to climb out unharmed.

It is understood the helicopter had just taken off from the airport when the emergency happened at about 13:00 BST.

A picture, taken a short time later, shows the helicopter on its side underneath a white and red cover.

It was later removed into a hanger.

Although fire retardant foam appears to have been used there was no fire.

The police said they received a report of a helicopter in distress but they were not required to attend the scene.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch said it is aware of a helicopter accident at Enniskillen airport and will be investigating.