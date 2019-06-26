Image copyright Daily Mirror

One man and his holidays dominate the front pages of Northern Ireland's papers on Wednesday.

The News Letter, The Irish News and Belfast Telegraph all report on trips to the Maldives made by North Antrim MP Ian Paisley.

It follows BBC NI's Spotlight's report that a Maldivian government minister allegedly paid for a luxury holiday taken by Mr Paisley and his family

"Questions over more Paisley foreign trips" is the News Letter headline.

The DUP politician said at the time that he paid for part of the Maldives trip and that a "long-term friend" who was unconnected to his work paid for the other part.

Spotlight has since obtained evidence that Mohamed Shainee, who was a Maldives cabinet minister at the time of the holiday, was the so-called mystery friend.

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Ian Paisley's trips to the Maldives are under the Spotlight

The Irish News features a picture of Mr Paisley holding up two passports with a pristine Maldivian beach in the background.

Inside, the paper has a timeline of what it says are instances of Mr Paisley "making headline for the wrong reasons".

The Belfast Telegraph also says Mr Paisley is facing new questions over the holidays.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Paisley has so far made no response to Spotlight's revelations

In other news, the Telegraph has a picture of a County Down woman convicted of assaulting a mother and daughter at a Take That concert in Dublin.

The paper says Tracey Robinson, 33, from Donaghadee, was spared jail and ordered to pay €900 (£806).

The story is the lead story in the Daily Mirror, which wins headline of the day with "Take that... and that".

It says Robinson hit the older woman with a half-full plastic bottle then pulled her daughter's hair.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Take That performed in Dublin

Dublin District Court was told she was "intoxicated and irate" at the time.

She pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and two public order offences and was found suitable for a restorative justice programme.