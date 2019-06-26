Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The man got into trouble near Dunluce Castle

A police officer dived into the sea to help rescue a man who got into difficulty after cliff diving near Dunluce Castle, County Antrim.

He kept the man afloat until Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) crews arrived on Tuesday evening.

The man was taken to hospital but his condition is not believed to be serious.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This is another example of good team work with our partner agencies."

Dawn Petrie, from Belfast Coastguard, said the officer played a part in saving the man's life.