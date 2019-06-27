Image copyright PSNI Image caption Paul Smyth was found dead in Lisburn on Friday

Detectives investigating the murder of Paul Smyth in Lisburn have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

Mr Smyth, 50, was found dead in the living room of his house in Coulson Avenue at about 20:45 BST on Friday. He had been shot.

The two men, aged 29 and 32, were arrested in the Lisburn area on Tuesday and remain in custody.

Police also carried out searches at properties in the area and seized a number of items for examination.

Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw renewed an appeal for information.

"If you have information which could help us bring those responsible for Paul's murder to justice, please pick up the phone," she said.

A 49-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday, has been released unconditionally.

Two men, aged 28 and 32, and a 28-year-old woman have been released on bail pending further enquiries.