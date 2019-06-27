Image copyright Getty Images

The number of employee jobs in Northern Ireland grew by 2% to over 770, 000 in the year to last September.

That is according to official figures from Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

The growth was mainly driven by the service industry, which was responsible for 69% of the increase.

All council areas in Northern Ireland saw a rise in the number of employee jobs except Antrim and Newtownabbey which reported a 1% fall.

The private sector grew by 1.9% over the year to September 2018, compared to 2.6% the previous year.