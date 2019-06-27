Image copyright PSNI Image caption Pat McCormick, who is originally from Saintfield, has been missing since 30 May

A reward of £10,000 has been offered for information that leads to the recovery of missing County Down man Pat McCormick.

Mr McCormick, a 55-year-old father of four, was last seen in Comber on Thursday 30 May. He is believed to have been murdered.

A number of searches have been carried out for Mr McCormick.

The reward for information is being offered by the Crimestoppers charity.

Crimestoppers is a charity which takes calls confidentially via a telephone or using an anonymous online form.

Susan Brew, the charity's Northern Ireland Manager, said Mr McCormick's family were "completely devastated about what has happened".

"They are all desperate for answers and want to know where his body is so they can hold a funeral," she said.

"We believe everyone has the right to live their life safe from crime.

"This case has shocked the community across Northern Ireland."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption There have been various searches for Mr McCormick

Ms Brew emphasised that anyone who contacted the charity would remain anonymous.

"Even a small snippet of information can make a huge difference," she added.

Mr McCormick, originally from Saintfield, was last seen on Castle Street in Comber at about 22:30 BST on Thursday 30 May, driving his black car.

CCTV footage previously released by the PSNI shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street and walking through an archway.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption CCTV footage shows Mr McCormick crossing Castle Street in Comber and through an archway

Police have said thousands of hours of CCTV footage have been gathered as part of the investigation.

They have spoken to about 100 people.

A number of arrests have also been made.