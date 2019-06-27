Image caption Police said a number of items were seized in the Creggan area

Two men, aged 37 and 52 have been arrested in Londonderry as part of an ongoing police investigation into violent dissident republican activity.

Police searched the Creggan area and seized a number of items which have been taken away for examination.

Separately, police investigating dissident republican activity arrested a 48-year-old man in Crumlin, County Antrim.

Police said the man was arrested in the Tully Road area on Thursday.