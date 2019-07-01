PSNI chief constable: Simon Byrne set to start top job
Simon Byrne is due to take over as the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Monday afternoon on a five-year contract.
The 56-year-old was appointed after interviews were held five weeks ago.
He will formally succeed Sir George Hamilton and become the PSNI's fifth chief constable at a Policing Board event in Belfast at about 13:00 BST.
It involves a short swearing-in ceremony in front of a justice of the peace.
Mr Byrne is arriving at a crucial time for the PSNI on several fronts.
One of his first calls will be whether to contest a court defeat over back pay involving 3,700 staff, which could cost the organisation £40m.
This month the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling that officers and civilian staff were owed money for a shortfall in pay going back 20 years.
Exonerated in bullying inquiry
The PSNI post marks a resumption of Mr Byrne's career, which stretches back more than 35 years.
His last contract, as chief constable of Cheshire Police, ended in June 2018 while he was fighting a disciplinary case involving complaints of bullying staff.
He was exonerated and a review found the investigation was "flawed" and based on "flimsy" allegations.
Mr Byrne had the most experience of the four applicants for the £207,000-a-year job, having held high ranks in the Metropolitan, Merseyside and Manchester police forces.
It is understood temporary accommodation arrangements have been made for him.
It is not a contractual requirement that the chief constable assumes full-time residency in Northern Ireland.