Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Simon Byrne is fifth PSNI chief in the 18 years since Northern Ireland policing was reformed

Simon Byrne is due to take over as the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) on Monday afternoon on a five-year contract.

The 56-year-old was appointed after interviews were held five weeks ago.

He will formally succeed Sir George Hamilton and become the PSNI's fifth chief constable at a Policing Board event in Belfast at about 13:00 BST.

It involves a short swearing-in ceremony in front of a justice of the peace.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Simon Byrne was a senior Metropolitan Police officer when Boris Johnson was the London mayor

Mr Byrne is arriving at a crucial time for the PSNI on several fronts.

One of his first calls will be whether to contest a court defeat over back pay involving 3,700 staff, which could cost the organisation £40m.

This month the Court of Appeal upheld a ruling that officers and civilian staff were owed money for a shortfall in pay going back 20 years.

Exonerated in bullying inquiry

The PSNI post marks a resumption of Mr Byrne's career, which stretches back more than 35 years.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sir George Hamilton's tenure as chief constable has ended after five years in the role

His last contract, as chief constable of Cheshire Police, ended in June 2018 while he was fighting a disciplinary case involving complaints of bullying staff.

He was exonerated and a review found the investigation was "flawed" and based on "flimsy" allegations.

Mr Byrne had the most experience of the four applicants for the £207,000-a-year job, having held high ranks in the Metropolitan, Merseyside and Manchester police forces.

It is understood temporary accommodation arrangements have been made for him.

It is not a contractual requirement that the chief constable assumes full-time residency in Northern Ireland.