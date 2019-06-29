Image caption The assault happened at Tyrella Beach in County Down

A 21-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was hit in a "one-punch" incident at Tyrella Beach in County Down.

The incident happened at about 19:30 BST on Thursday.

The 22-year-old man who was hit remains in critical condition in hospital after suffering a serious head injury.

Police have appealed for anyone who was on the beach or in the car park at the time of the incident to contact detectives.