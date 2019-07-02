Image copyright Getty Images

Northern Ireland's politicians have jointly called for Group B Strep screening for all pregnant women.

Group B Strep is the most common cause of serious infection in new-born babies in the UK.

A cross-party letter has been sent to Department of Health officials.

It says it is unacceptable that a baby born in Northern Ireland has a higher chance of developing the infection than one born elsewhere.

It was prompted by the death of Hollie Maguire shortly after her birth in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital in 2016 from congenital pneumonia.

At her inquest last month, her parents, Brendan Maguire and Susan Ho-Maguire from Dunmurry, warned other mothers-to-be to take a simple test for the Group B Streptococcus bacteria that caused their daughter's death.

Group B Strep is also one of the leading causes of neonatal pneumonia, sepsis and meningitis.

On average, two babies each day in the UK develop a Group B Strep infection and each week one baby dies.

United

Mr Maguire said he was pleased to see the issue had united the parties.

Image caption Brendan and Susan Ho-Maguire have called for all pregnant women to be tested for Group B Strep

"I'm so pleased to see the political parties united in support of group B Step screening," he said.

"Nothing can bring Hollie back, but if Northern Ireland introduced routine screening, other babies like Hollie would be protected and other families wouldn't have to go through the heartbreak we have."

The letter signed by representatives of the DUP, Sinn Féin, SDLP and Alliance parties is also backed by the chief executive of charity Group B Strep Support.

Significant steps

The letter outlines that while Northern Ireland has made significant steps forward in its prevention of Group B Strep infection, improvements are possible.

It states: "In America, Canada, France, Germany or Italy, Mrs Maguire would have been tested to see if she was carrying Group B Step bacteria and offered antibiotics in labour, which would very likely have prevented Hollie's infection."