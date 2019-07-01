Image copyright PA

Ballymoney-based construction firm Dowds Group is creating 68 new jobs.

The investment is aimed at supporting planned growth in the Great Britain and Republic of Ireland markets.

The company currently employs 181 staff in Northern Ireland and a further 12 in London, and plans to create a further 40 apprenticeship posts.

The expansion is being supported with an Invest NI employment grant of £442,000.

Dowds Group's recent work includes the mechanical and electrical installations on the High Energy Proton Beam Cancer Therapy Centre at Thames Valley Science Park in Reading.

Managing Director James Dowds said the aim is to increase turnover by 25% over the next three years.

"In the current economic climate, this £4.5m investment is not without its risks, but with Invest NI's financial support we feel we are well positioned to pro-actively target larger scale contracts and take advantage of market opportunities in Great Britain and Ireland," he said.

Alastair Hamilton, Invest NI's chief executive, said the investment is good news for the Northern Ireland construction sector, which has faced challenges in recent years.