Belfast council pass paramilitary flags motion

Belfast City Council has passed a motion to take legal action over flags being put up in parts of the city.

The Sinn Féin motion suggested the Department for Infrastructure be brought to court over its refusal to remove paramilitary flags and banners from lamp posts.

It comes after UVF flags appeared in the Cantrell Close area where they have previously caused controversy.

It passed on Monday evening, with 34 voting for the motion and 18 against.

Image caption Cantrell Close is a shared area in east Belfast where flags have previously caused controversy

The motion stated that the council was "alarmed at the increasing number of offensive displays of banners and paramilitary flags across Belfast".

"Paramilitary flags and banners supporting British regiments are being used to divide, offend and cause hurt to victims," it continued.

"Re-traumatising victims with offensive displays is wrong and should have no place in our society."

Last month, the Ministry of Defence spoke out against the unofficial flying of Army flags and emblems, after a number of Parachute Regiment flags and banners were put up.

The motion calls on councillors to back attempts to bring a legal challenge against the Department for Infrastructure which owns the lamp posts many of these flags and banners are attached to.

Image caption The new PSNI chief said the issue of flag and banners should be dealt "with a dose of common sense"

On his first day in the job, the new chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that contentious flags and banners should be dealt "with a dose of common sense."

"For me, it's about understanding concerns and emotions in different communities where those things are evident," he said.

"Sometimes if a banner or flag is completely evident, we may need to act differently in the moment, but broadly I think it's about patience, dialogue and acting with a dose of common sense to deal with this issue."

'Protocols that protect citizens'

The new motion would, in theory, force the department "to remove all paramilitary flags… and all a banners" adding "unless permission is granted by the Department for Infrastructure with protocols that protect citizens".

However, the BBC understands there are no specific plans in place yet as to how, or on what specific grounds, any legal case could be brought.

On Monday, the Department for Infrastructure said Cantrell Close had "not yet been adopted so it is not yet part of the public road network".

"As such, the Department has no responsibility for flags in this area," the statement added.

The Belfast City Council motion is similar to one brought at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council last month - it passed narrowly but did not go as far as the Sinn Féin proposals in Belfast.

The Democratic Unionist Party on Belfast City Council said taking legal action against the department would be a "mistake".

Group leader George Dorrian said: "To try to force a government department to go down this way, we believe, will just heighten tensions and will serve to alienate a large section of the community."