PSNI chief Simon Byrne observes Orange Order parade
- 1 July 2019
The new PSNI chief constable was at his first Orange Order parade on the first day of his new role.
Simon Byrne officially took over the role from Sir George Hamilton on Monday.
On Monday evening, Mr Byrne observed the Somme commemoration parade in east Belfast.
Temporary fencing was erected between the parade route on the Albertbridge Road and the Short Strand as more than 30 bands and 2,500 marchers passed by.