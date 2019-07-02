Two charged in money laundering investigation

Image copyright Andrew_Howe

Two men charged with money laundering offences are set to appear in court in Belfast on Tuesday morning.

It follows a major police operation on Monday in which 11 people were arrested after searches at six properties.

A further nine people, four men and five women, remain in custody.

Police said the operation was part of a UK-wide operation which included National Crime Agency, Immigration Enforcement and Border Force.

The operation was led by the National Economic Crime Centre.