Image copyright family Image caption Lisa Gow died after she was hit by a car on the Ballysillan Road in April 2018

A man who knocked down and killed a mother-of-two after fleeing from police in a stolen car has been sentenced to 11 years for causing her death.

Lisa Gow, 32, died after she was hit by a car in north Belfast in April 2018.

Earlier this month, Martin Alexander Nelson admitted causing her death by dangerous driving. He also admitted five other offences including burglary.

The 40-year-old, from Ardoyne Road, Belfast, had 242 previous convictions, 55 of which were motoring offences.

Nelson appeared to fall asleep repeatedly during the sentence hearing at Belfast Crown Court.

Pursued by police

Several times, he had to be roused by prison staff in the dock.

The court was shown video footage of the fatal crash on Ballysillan Road which was taken from a police helicopter.

Ms Gow's relatives left the public gallery while the eight-minute video was played.

On the day of her death, 19 April 2018, Nelson was being pursued by police who had deployed sirens, flashing lights and a 'stinger' in a bid to make him stop the stolen car.

Ms Gow, who had been walking along the Ballysillan Road, was struck by Nelson's vehicle and died at the scene.

The judge told Nelson that his actions had robbed a heartbroken family of a much-loved mother, daughter and sister.

Nelson had previously pleaded guilty to six offences which culminated in Ms Gow's death.

He admitted breaking into a house and stealing car keys, and returning to the same property two days later when he stole an Audi A4.

He then admitted driving the stolen car dangerously on various roads in north Belfast, before causing death by dangerous driving.

The judge imposed a 15-year driving ban, saying it was "appropriate to protect the public".

He also ordered Nelson to serve a further three years on licence when he is released from prison.

As he was being led into custody, Ms Gow's mother told Nelson: "I hope you rot in hell."