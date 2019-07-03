Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Ian Ogle was beaten and stabbed 11 times near his home

A man charged with murdering Belfast community worker Ian Ogle claims he tried to pull an assailant away from the victim, a court heard on Wednesday.

Jonathan Brown, 33, denies carrying out the fatal attack in east Belfast on 27 January.

The judge refused Mr Brown bail due to the potential risk of interference with witnesses.

Mr Ogle, 45, was beaten and stabbed 11 times by up to five men near his Cluan Place home.

Mr Brown, of McArthur Court in Belfast, is one of three men to be charged with the murder.

He was arrested at Heathrow Airport after returning from Thailand earlier this year.

During a bail application at Belfast Magistrates' Court, it was claimed that CCTV evidence links him to the scene of the knife attack.

But defence lawyers argued the footage supports his claim to have played no part in inflicting the wounds.

Mr Brown's lawyer contended the accused was attempting to move the assailant with the knife away from Mr Ogle.

The judge remanded Mr Brown in custody to appear again by videolink in four weeks time.