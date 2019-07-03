Image caption The scheme offered financial incentives for businesses to use renewable fuels to generate heat

The RHI inquiry has begun sending out "warning letters" to people who may face criticism in its final report.

They have been given a number of weeks to respond to the so-called "Maxwellisation" letters.

It means there is unlikely to be a final version of the inquiry report ready before late summer.

An inquiry spokesman said work was continuing and "no date had yet been set for publication".

Where changes are requested by those who gave evidence, they will be considered by the inquiry panel.

If they are accepted, amendments will have to be proof read and printed before the completed report can be published.

The inquiry's own protocol says the "warning letters" may be sent to anyone who faces "explicit or significant criticism" in the report of the inquiry.

Robert Maxwell case

It says they will be offered the "gist" of the proposed criticism.

Where appropriate they will also be offered a statement of facts and a summary of any evidence that the inquiry considers substantiates that criticism.

The letters are called "Maxwellisation" letters after former newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell.

He was heavily criticised in a government report in the late sixties and went to court over the fact he had not been offered a right of reply in advance of publication.

The policy was changed as a result.

While it does not strictly extend to Northern Ireland, Sir Patrick Coghlin, the RHI inquiry's chair, indicated he was minded to consider some form of system to provide prior notification of critical findings.

He said he wanted it to be limited in order to speed up the publication of his report.

The RHI inquiry was set up in February 2017 and began taking oral evidence in November of that year.

It rose in December 2018 to consider its findings.