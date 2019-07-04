Flag dispute and family's anger

Image copyright family Image caption Lisa Gow died after she was hit by a car on the Ballysillan Road in April 2018

We start with the Belfast Telegraph, which leads with one family's anger about the death of their daughter who was hit by a stolen car.

Lisa Gow, 32, died in north Belfast in April 2018. after a man who knocked down and killed her while fleeing from police.

Martin Alexander Nelson was jailed for 11 years on Wednesday for causing her death.

The newspaper reports that Peter Gow, Lisa's father, has said that the PSNI played a "big role" in Lisa's death.

Mr Gow said the police had completely misled him about a high speed car chase which he believes breached the PSNI's protocol and directly contributed to his daughter's death.

"They told me to my face that they were not chasing him, they said they stopped once the helicopter was up", he said.

However, the Belfast Telegraph reports that police footage was was played to the court showing two police cars pursuing the vehicle.

Image caption Speaking outside court, Lisa Gow's family said Nelson had "destroyed" their lives

The Irish News leads with the fact that a man is to be charged with the murder of Denis Donaldson.

Mr Donaldson, an ex-Sinn Féin official, was shot in 2006 at a remote cottage near Glenties in County Donegal, months after being exposed as a spy.

Dissident republican group the Real IRA claimed responsibility for his killing.

Irish police had submitted a "substantial" file on the murder to the director of public prosecutions in the Republic of Ireland two years ago.

The Irish News also reports on the case of a crime gang that allegedly used a bank branch in Belfast to launder £16m across the UK.

Four men and five women appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

They face counts of possessing and transferring criminal property, along with conspiracy to conceal, remove and convert criminal property.

Police claimed up to 8,000 separate transactions were made, involving bundles being deposited and forwarded to 3,500 different accounts.

A court heard that one mother of two accused of involvement allegedly transferred more than £2m to herself.

Image copyright Getty Images

Inside the Newsletter, the parades commission has been criticised over a decision to prevent two Belfast orange lodges from walking along a stretch of the Springfield Road on the twelfth morning.

The two lodges will not be permitted to walk through the peace line gates on Workman Avenue for the fourth year in a row.

The newsletter reports that Ulster Unionist Councillor Robert Foster said the ruling had become "par for the course".

'No credit or reward'

Mr Foster said: "The parades commission gives us no credit or reward whatsoever for abiding by all previous determinations.

"It has become part of the problem, not part of the solution and I cannot see matters improving until it is disbanded," he added.

Image copyright DAERA Image caption DAERA released a high-resolution side-scan sonar image of the aircraft

Back to the Belfast Telegraph, where a seaplane dating back to a World War Two plane has been found in Lough Erne.

The Catalina aircraft was detected at the bottom of the lake, close to a former RAF base which played an important role between 1941 and 1945 providing air-cover for Atlantic convoys.

A sonar survey of Lower Lough Erne then confirmed what had been spotted was a war era seaplane.

Image copyright Seawings Image caption The submerged aircraft is thought to be a Catalina, also known as a "flying boat"

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said the site is protected due to the possibility of human remains or unexploded ordnance.

As a potential war grave, the plane is automatically protected under the Protection of Military Remains Act 1986.

This means it is an offence to tamper with, damage, move or unearth without a licence.