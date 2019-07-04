Image copyright Jackson family Image caption Brooke Jackson was taken to hospital after the crash but later died

A 19-year-old woman has died after a one-car crash on 16 June.

The collision happened on Bangor's Ballycrochan Road at about 03:30 BST.

Brooke Jackson, who was driving the car, was among four teenagers taken to hospital after the incident.

Police confirmed on Thursday that she has died as a result of her injuries.