Police stressed that domestic abuse takes many forms, including verbal and psychological abuse

Reports of domestic abuse increase over the summer months, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) warned as it launched a new awareness campaign.

The animated video explains domestic abuse can take many forms, including financial and psychological abuse as well as physical and sexual violence.

The video was launched just weeks after the PSNI recorded a new record high in the number of domestic abuse reports.

Officers recorded 31,682 incidents between 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2019.

That equates to one report of domestic abuse every 17 minutes in Northern Ireland over the last financial year.

The latest figures, which were first published in May, showed a 6% increase in domestic abuse reports, compared to the previous financial year.

The animated video focuses on the secretive nature of domestic abuse

The annual figure is now at the highest level since the PSNI began recording domestic abuse data in 2004.

Det Supt Anthony McNally from PSNI's Public Protection Branch said the statistics "show more victims have found the strength to pick up the phone and make a report".

'Harrowing'

But he added: "These are stark statistics, and we must never forget behind each statistic is a victim with a harrowing story of abuse."

The officer said he hoped the new video would encourage more people to "recognise domestic abuse" and seek help.

The video states that domestic abuse often happens in secret, "behind closed doors".

It adds that abuse is "so embedded" in some people's lives, sometimes both victims and perpetrators are not aware that such behaviour is a criminal offence.

The PSNI defines domestic abuse as violent, abusive or "threatening, controlling, coercive behaviour" by a partner, ex-partner or family member.

That abuse can be physical; sexual; verbal; psychological; emotional or financial in nature.

'We will help'

The awareness video will be broadcast on all of the PSNI's social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"Very often people who are being abused don't know where to turn, but I want to encourage all victims - regardless of age, race, gender or sexual orientation - to come forward and report the matter to us.

"Speak out to stop it and we will help you," Det Supt McNally said.

Det Supt Anthony McNally assured victims they would get support from the PSNI

"Domestic abuse is a crime and until victims are aware there is a safe environment to share their concerns, they will continue to hold on to the secret of domestic abuse."

A PSNI statement added: "Anyone suffering from domestic abuse should contact police on the non-emergency 101, or in an emergency call 999.

"A 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is available to anyone who has concerns about domestic or sexual abuse, now or in the past on 0808 802 1414."