Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Tickets for Rammstein's 2019 Belfast gig are due to go on sale on Friday morning

A warning has been issued over the sale of "unauthorised" tickets to German rock band Rammstein's Belfast show next June.

General release tickets for the gig are due to go on sale on Friday (tomorrow) at 11:00 BST.

The gig's organisers, Aiken Promotions, said it was aware tickets were being advertised on ticket re-sale sites.

"We strongly urge customers not to purchase tickets from any secondary sellers or sites," it said.

"Ticketmaster is the only authorized local seller for the Belfast show.

"Tickets on secondary sites are being listed at highly inflated prices and it is very likely that these tickets may not even exist."

It added: "Any ticket vendors offering Rammstein tickets for sale ahead of general release tomorrow are not authorised."

Rammstein, a six-person metal group from Berlin, are best known for songs such as Sonne and Du Hast.

The group are touring Europe following the release of their latest album in May earlier this year, their first release in a decade.

They will perform at Boucher Playing Fields Belfast on 17 June 2020 as part of their European tour.